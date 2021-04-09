Left Menu

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

DES7 HR-FARMERS-VIJ With surge in COVID cases, Haryana Minister says concerned over farmers camping along Delhi border Chandigarh: With Haryana witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said he was concerned about the farmers sitting on the state's borders with Delhi and would be writing to the Union Agriculture Minister for resuming talks and solve the issue.

DES8 HR-FARMERS-ADVISORY Haryana police asks travellers to avoid KMPE on Apr 10 to avoid blockade by farmers Chandigarh: Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory asking travellers to avoid Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Saturday to avoid a 24-hour blockade, the call for which has been given by farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

DES5 UP-MLA-MOSQUE Controversial BJP MLA backs Varanasi court order, says Gyanwapi mosque will be removed Ballia (UP): Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Friday waded into the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanwapi mosque row, saying the mosque will be removed and India will become a ''Hindu Rashtra'' soon.

DES14 UP-BJP-SENGAR-WIFE Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife to contest UP panchayat polls on BJP ticket Lucknow: Former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on a BJP ticket.

DES4 UP-BJP LEADER-ATTACK 3 cops suspended over incident of firing at BJP leader in UP's Shamli Muzaffarnagar (UP): Three policemen were suspended on Friday in connection with an incident of firing at a BJP leader in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.

DES13 UP-VIRUS-CASES 36 more die of Covid in UP, 9,587 more infected: Official Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Friday reported 36 more fatalities due to coronavirus infection and 9,587 new cases, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 9,039 and the case tally to 6,63,991, a senior official said.

DES3 UKD-DISASTER-BODY One more body recovered from Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel; disaster toll rises to 78 Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): More than two months after the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, one more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel, pushing the toll in the tragedy to 78, officials said on Friday.

DES11 UKD-BYPOLL Campaigning begins for Salt Assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand Almora (Uttarakhand): Campaigning for the Salt Assembly bypoll here in Uttarakhand has begun with Congress candidate Ganga Pancholi going door to door for drumming up support for her.

DES10 HP-COVID-EDUCATIONAL-INSTITUTIONS Covid spike: HP schools, colleges to stay shut till April 21 Shimla: All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in covid cases, an official spokesman said on Friday.

DES9 RJ-PRIEST-DEATH-PROTEST Priest's death: Rajasthan rights panel seeks report on protest by BJP leaders Jaipur: The Rajasthan human rights commission has sought a report from the state authorities regarding a protest being staged by BJP leaders here along with the body of a deaf and mute priest who died amid a row over the registration of a piece of land.

