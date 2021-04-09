Left Menu

Cong trains guns on govt over French media report on 'middleman' in Rafale deal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:17 IST
Cong trains guns on govt over French media report on 'middleman' in Rafale deal

Launching a fresh offensive, the Congress demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over charges of a ''middleman'' in the Rafale fighter jet deal and sought an independent probe into the matter.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged corruption and a loss of Rs 21,075 crore to the state exchequer in the Rafale deal, after a French media outlet reported about the role of a ''middleman''.

''How can a private individual and middleman be so powerful as to influence the decisions of the Modi government in India's biggest defence deal? Does it not require a thorough independent investigation?'' he asked at a press conference.

''The government can no longer hide and it must answer to the people of India,'' Surjewala said.

The government has denied any wrongdoing and the presence of middlemen in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation, noting that it was a government-to-government deal. Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad recently told a press conference that the allegations of corruption were ''completely baseless'' and suggested that a report in the French media about alleged financial irregularities in the deal may be due to ''corporate rivalry'' in that country.

Dassault Aviation rejected the fresh allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal on Thursday, saying no violations were reported in the frame of the contract, days after French online journal ''Mediapart'' alleged that the jet manufacturer had paid nearly one million Euros to an Indian middleman.

Surjewala also asked why the government removed the mandatory ''anti-corruption clauses'' in the Rafale deal and whether the prime minister knew of it.

''Isn't it correct that the French government or Dassault deleted the anti-corruption clauses? Were the anti-corruption clauses deleted to escape responsibility from the bribery and commissions to be paid in the Rafale deal?'' he asked.

The Congress leader questioned why the deletion of the ''anti-corruption clauses'' was approved by the prime minister and the government in September 2016, despite the defence ministry's insistence upon including those in the inter-governmental agreement in July 2015.

He alleged that ''fresh revelations in the Rafale scam have now cemented corruption, treason, loss to public exchequer of at least 2.81 billion euros (Rs 21,075 crore) and criminal breach of national security by the Modi government''.

''The prime minister and the government must answer to the nation,'' Surjewala said, referring to the revelations made by ''Mediapart'' that arms dealer Sushen Gupta, charge-sheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, supplied classified documents to Dassault Aviation on the Indian negotiating team when talks were gridlocked over benchmark pricing in the 7.87-billion-euro Rafale deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of new coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb a third wave of the pandemic. Th...

In talks with Indian authorities for 2nd consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of a second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its needs...

Despite loss of husband, little sign Queen Elizabeth will abdicate

Despite the death of her husband Prince Philip, her partner and confidante during a record-breaking reign, there is little chance that 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth will abdicate, royal watchers believe. Philip, Elizabeths husband for more th...

3 wheat procurement centres opened in Delhi, 158 quintals purchased this season: Food Corporation of India

With three centres opened in Delhi for the procurement of wheat, the Food Corporation of India FCI has purchased 158 quintals of wheat from farmers this season, informed Sudhir Kumar, General Manager of the FCI, Delhi Region on Friday. Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021