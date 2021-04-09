Left Menu

AAP says PM Modi suggested adopting Delhi model of curbing COVID-19; BJP hails Shah’s role

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:32 IST
The AAP leader said out of 13 lakh COVID-19 tests being conducted daily in the country, one lakh tests are done in Delhi. Image Credit: Twitter(@AamAadmiParty)

The AAP on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested adopting the Delhi model of fighting COVID-19 in his recent meeting with chief ministers, even as the BJP called the claims "self-glorification".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Atishi said the prime minister had asked to implement the 'Home Isolation, Aggressive Testing and Micro Containment Zone' model of the Arvind Kejriwal government to tackle the coronavirus menace in the country.

''The Union home minister had rejected the Delhi government's move of home isolation last year, but now the prime minister is promoting home isolation across the country,'' she said.

The AAP leader said out of 13 lakh COVID-19 tests being conducted daily in the country, one lakh tests are done in Delhi.

''Today, the PM is asking the chief ministers of the country to implement the Kejriwal model of fighting against COVID-19,'' she added.

Reacting to AAP's claims, the BJP alleged that the ruling party in Delhi had ignored the fact that the city's first coronavirus wave ended after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders specialise in the "art of self-glorification" and Atishi's press conference was one such effort in this direction.

"She boasted of her government's work, but cleverly ignored the fact that Delhi's first coronavirus wave ended only after Shah's intervention and controlling and strengthening measures to curb the virus," he said.

