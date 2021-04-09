Left Menu

Portugal ex-PM Socrates to face trial for alleged money laundering; graft charges dropped

More than six years after his arrest in a major corruption investigation, Portugal's former Prime Minister Jose Socrates will stand trial, but only on lesser charges of money laundering and falsifying documents, a judge in Lisbon ruled on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:38 IST
Portugal ex-PM Socrates to face trial for alleged money laundering; graft charges dropped

More than six years after his arrest in a major corruption investigation, Portugal's former Prime Minister Jose Socrates will stand trial, but only on lesser charges of money laundering and falsifying documents, a judge in Lisbon ruled on Friday. In a decision that sent shockwaves through the country, Judge Ivo Rosa of Portugal's highest criminal court dismissed the corruption accusations against Socrates, 63, as weak, inconsistent or lacking sufficient evidence, and noted that the statute of limitations had run out on some of them.

"Prosecutors' arguments are based on speculation and fantasy," he said while reading out his decision. Rosa also dismissed tax fraud charges against Socrates, who will be tried on three counts of money laundering worth some 1.7 million euros and three others of faking documents related to service contracts and the purchase and renting of an apartment in Paris.

Socrates has denied wrongdoing, labelling the investigation as politically motivated as he sought to avoid a trial. Businessman Carlos Santos Silva, a friend of the former prime minister who is accused of acting as a middleman in the deals, will also stand trial. He also has denied the charges.

A socialist who served as prime minister from 2005 to 2011, Socrates was arrested at Lisbon's airport in November 2014 as part of Portugal's biggest-ever corruption investigation, codenamed Operation Marquis. It was the first time an ex-premier had been arrested in the country. He spent months in jail before being placed under house arrest.

In a country notorious for its slow justice system, it took prosecutors three years after the arrest to formally charge Socrates with 31 crimes allegedly committed in the 2006-2015 period. Those included passive corruption while in office, tax fraud and financial crimes in an alleged scheme involving the disgraced former heads of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) and Portugal Telecom. Ricardo Salgado, former head of the collapsed BES, will be tried for "confidence abuse". Salgado has denied wrongdoing.

"Something unique happened here today. All the great lies of the prosecution collapsed," Socrates told reporters, adding that he will fight the remaining accusations. A few protesters shouted "Shame!" as he spoke. No trial date has been set and both sides are expected to appeal Rosa's decision.

Socrates stepped down as prime minister in March 2011, during the middle of his second term, after a debt crisis forced him to request an international bailout for the Iberian nation. A subsequent centre-right government imposed a painful austerity program including tax hikes and wage and pension cuts.

The Socialist Party returned to power in 2015 under current Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who had led the interior ministry for two years during Socrates' first term in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

Amazon.com Incs fierce resistance to unionization, scepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labour drive at the company...

ANALYSIS-Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

Amazon.com Incs fierce resistance to unionization, scepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labour drive at the company...

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE on Friday asked U.S. regulators to allow the emergency use of their vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States for people ag...

U.S. Senate panel's consideration of China bill now set for April 21

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter Chinas influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021