India crucial partner in fight against climate change: US Congressman
India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change, a top American lawmaker has said applauding the just-concluded visit of Special Envoy John Kerry to New Delhi.Im glad that Kerry met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss US-India cooperation in the efforts to meet global emissions targets, Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Friday.India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change and would be a welcomed participant in President Bidens Earth Day Summit, he tweeted.Senator Ed Markey also expressed similar sentiments.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 05:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 05:54 IST
India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change, a top American lawmaker has said applauding the just-concluded visit of Special Envoy John Kerry to New Delhi.
''I'm glad that Kerry met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss US-India cooperation in the efforts to meet global emissions targets,'' Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Friday.
''India is a crucial partner in the fight against climate change and would be a welcomed participant in President Biden's Earth Day Summit,'' he tweeted.
Senator Ed Markey also expressed similar sentiments. ''Pleased to see my friend Kerry meet with the @PMOIndia this week. As the #2 and #3 top global polluters, the US and India can and must lead the world to get to net-zero global CO2 emissions by 2050,'' Markey said in another tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COLUMN-India and Saudi Arabia spar over oil prices: John Kemp
India's economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF
India’s gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent to UN peacekeepers on March 27
Chinese tech firms face US ultimatum over issue of American accounting standards
NISAR mission: US-India partnership will help optimise world's natural resources, says State Dept