Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Fresh COVID guidelines issued by states amid surge in cases, passing away of Prince Philip reported widely

Various Urdu publications in the national capital comprehensively covered the COVID-19 situation in the country and the fresh guidelines issued by various states including restrictions, partial lockdowns and night curfews, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 11:31 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Fresh COVID guidelines issued by states amid surge in cases, passing away of Prince Philip reported widely
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications in the national capital comprehensively covered the COVID-19 situation in the country and the fresh guidelines issued by various states including restrictions, partial lockdowns and night curfews, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus. The newspapers also covered the passing away of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 99.

Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu daily in its top headline reported that various states issued fresh guidelines and imposed restrictions as COVID cases continue to rise in the country. The newspaper reported that while Delhi has ordered the closure of all schools till further orders, Uttar Pradesh Government has passed an order stating that only 50 per cent working strength in the offices will be allowed at any given time and the rest of the staff will work from home.

It further reported that Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have ordered the closure of schools till April 21 and April 18 respectively, while Chhattisgarh's Raipur went into total lockdown starting Friday. The publication on its front page also carried the news that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99 on Friday.

The daily also reported that the Jharkhand High Court on Friday postponed the bail plea hearing of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad by a week. The bail plea was moved in relation to the fodder scam case, it reported. Inquilab: The publication in one its top headline reported that the Election Commission has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain her stand by April 10 regarding her statements against Central forces on March 28 and April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Following leaked clubhouse chat Prashant Kishor reiterates BJP will not cross 100 seats in Bengal

Reacting to his leaked Club House room audio chat, Trinamool Congress TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated that BJP will not cross 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly elections while adding that the BJP should show coura...

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...

Psychosocial stress put women at higher risk of coronary heart disease: Study

Psychosocial stress, typically resulting from difficulty coping with challenging environments, may work synergistically to put women at significantly higher risk of developing coronary heart disease, a new study suggested. The study led by ...

Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi to launch Rs 800 cr IPO

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties has filed a draft document with market regulator Sebi to raise up to Rs 800 crore through an initial public offer IPO. According to sources, Shriram Properties filed the draft red herring prospectus DRHP o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021