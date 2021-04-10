Left Menu

PM Modi calls Cooch Behar firing sad, says TMC 'inciting' security forces

Calling the deaths of four Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal's Cooch Behar in a firing incident by Central Forces as saddening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'Didi' (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) and her 'goons' are perturbed after seeing the people's support for BJP and are 'inciting' the security forces to disrupt the election process.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:39 IST
Prime Minister Narednra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Calling the deaths of four Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal's Cooch Behar in a firing incident by Central Forces as saddening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'Didi' (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) and her 'goons' are perturbed after seeing the people's support for BJP and are 'inciting' the security forces to disrupt the election process. "What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public meeting in Siliguri.

"Didi, this violence, the ways of inciting people to attack security forces, the ways of disrupting the election process will not save you. This violence cannot protect you from your 10 years of misdeeds," he added. PM Modi further requested the Election Commission to strongly deal with the culprits of what happened in Cooch Behar.

"Didi and TMC's whims and fancies will not be allowed in Bengal...The time has come to change the kind of political environment that has been created in Bengal for decades. Now Bengal will be freed from Tolabaz. Bengal will be freed from syndicates, Bengal will be freed from cut-money," PM Modi asserted. He added that people of Bengal are inspired by their ancestors, who strengthened India's position from literature to the army. Also the people of Bengal have raised the slogan of "Ashol Poribortan" (Real Change).

"The Bengal, which was kept under the burden of fear, atrocities, injustice, by Didi and her party, is seeking Ashol Poriborton today," the Prime Minister added. All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday said Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Dola Sen said, "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkuchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured." Official sources in Cooch Behar said, "As of now, we have information about the death of four people."

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)

