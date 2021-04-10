Left Menu

Poll violence kills five in India's battleground state Bengal

At least five people were killed in election-related violence in India's West Bengal state on Saturday, a police official and political leaders said, the deadliest day so far in multi-phase voting there. Violence first broke out when two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired at a queue of voters, killing one person, the police official said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:10 IST
Poll violence kills five in India's battleground state Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were killed in election-related violence in India's West Bengal state on Saturday, a police official and political leaders said, the deadliest day so far in multi-phase voting there.

Violence first broke out when two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired at a queue of voters, killing one person, the police official said. Four people died near another polling booth when security forces opened fire to control unrest among voters, as people shoved and pushed duty police officers, said the official, declining to be named ahead of a final assessment of the incident.

A police spokesman declined to comment. Dola Sen, the spokeswoman for the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, told Reuters the death toll had gone up to eight as others who had been injured died later on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his top ministers have campaigned hard to bring their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the big eastern state for the first time. They are facing a tough challenge from the Trinamool party, a regional group. Elections in the state, also known as Bengal, are typically marred by deadly fights between party workers. Authorities have deployed nearly 80,000 additional central security forces to keep the peace during this year's voting, an eight-phase process that began on March 27 and ends on April 29.

Previous rounds have been largely peaceful. The BJP controls a dozen of India's 28 states, with alliance partners in several others. But it has never won power in Bengal, whose 90 million people make it the fourth most populous state. Wins in states dictate the position of a party in the upper house of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Guru vs Chela, it will be fun: Ravi Shastri all geared up for Dhoni-Pant clash

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is excited to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings CSK and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Saturday. Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in his first gam...

Mutants, sluggish vaccine drive, carelessness: Add them and you get Covid surge, say top scientists.

Why are Indias COVID-19 cases flaring up so sharply There are no clear answers but top scientists say the complex interplay of mutant strains, a hugely susceptible population made more vulnerable by elections and other public events and the...

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.MDS2 KA-TRANSPORT-STRIKE Union leader detained as RTC employees strike enters 4th day BelagaviKTK Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021