Cong candidate for Odisha bypoll tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:54 IST
Congress candidate for the by-election to Odisha's Pipili assembly segment, Ajit Mangaraj, said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Facebook, Mangaraj, after announcing that he is undergoing treatment for the viral disease, appealed to party activists to stay united and not pay heed to any rumor.

He also urged them to work hard and ensure the party's victory in the by-election, scheduled to be held on April 17.

Former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Jaydev Jena, senior leader Chiranjib Biswal among others campaigned for Mangaraj in Pipili on Saturday.

The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020. He had won the seat by a margin of 15,787 votes in 2019.

The ruling BJD has fielded Rudraptrap Maharathy from the seat, while the BJP has nominated Ashrit Pattnayak.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are set to virtually address the voters of the constituency on April 12, while Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will hit the campaign trail for BJP nominee Pattnayak on April 13.

