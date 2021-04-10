Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi On Saturday expressed deep concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and urged the government to look at new mutations, which are the source of the second wave. He also reiterated his demand for basic income support to the needy by the Centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:55 IST
COVID attacks the poorest, disadvantaged the hardest: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi On Saturday expressed deep concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and urged the government to look at new mutations, which are the source of the second wave. He also reiterated his demand for basic income support to the needy by the Centre. This comes as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting today via video conference with chief ministers and ministers of the Congress-ruled states to review the COVID-19 situation.

The meeting was attended by chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states, as well as senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: "Rahul Gandhi asked the government to look at new mutations, which are the source of the second wave. Calls for joining hands and energies, instead of complacency and premature victories."

He further added that Rahul points towards a direct connection between COVID-19 spread and nutrition and livelihood. "Points out that the virus attacks the poorest and disadvantaged the hardest. Reiterates the demand for 'basic income support' by the Centre," said Surjewala. It is to mention that India recorded over 1.45 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours. Several states have raised the issue of the COVID-19 vaccines shortage.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was also in attendance at the meeting, pointed out that steps are taken to fight COVID-19 and lists that the state has only three days of vaccine left unless the Central government ramps up the supply. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also highlighted vaccine shortage in the state and said that Punjab has only three days of coronavirus vaccine left. He claimed that the Central government has given no assurance of numbers and supply.

"Corona shortage is a reality that cannot be wished away," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pointing to the spurt in infections, he stated that the Centre must take states on board as stakeholders and not as adversaries. Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat informed that the state can vaccinate five lakh people daily. He said there is an urgent need for 1,200 ventilators, Remdesivir injections and oxygen.

"Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat points out that State can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily provided the Central Govt supplies the vaccine. Points that COVID vaccinations centres will shut down," Surjewala tweeted. During the meeting, Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon listed various measures undertaken to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the state. (ANI)

