Mamata replies to EC's notice, says she did not violate Model Code of Conduct

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday replied to Election Commission's notice to her against her remarks on Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and said she did not violate Model Code of Conduct.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:05 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday replied to Election Commission's notice to her against her remarks on Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and said she did not violate Model Code of Conduct. In her letter to EC, Banerjee states, "There has been no effort to incite/influence the electorate against CAPFs. It is clear I have not violated Model Code of Conduct."

The Election Commission issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asking her to explain her stand by April 10 regarding her statements against Central Forces on March 28 and April 7. This is the second notice issued to her by the Election Commission. Banerjee had alleged that the Central Forces favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the polling in the first and second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, EC had issued another notice to Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on April 3, where she appealed to the Muslim voters to not let their vote get split among different political parties contesting in the ongoing Assembly elections. The Commission had asked the Chief Minister to explain her stand within 48 hours after receiving the notice, failing which it shall "take a decision without further reference to you".

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)

