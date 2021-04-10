Left Menu

PM Modi says Mamata disgracing Bengal voters with her comments ahead of TMC's inevitable defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remarked that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now disgracing the voters of the state with her comments as she is aware of her inevitable defeat in the ongoing Assembly elections.

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:39 IST
PM Modi says Mamata disgracing Bengal voters with her comments ahead of TMC's inevitable defeat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Krishnanagar on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remarked that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now disgracing the voters of the state with her comments as she is aware of her inevitable defeat in the ongoing Assembly elections. "Before the people, no one's arrogance can survive, but Didi cannot understand this. Today, Didi is abusing the EC, Central Forces and EVMs. The situation today is that Didi is even abusing her own polling agents. With her, the party is abusing SC community. Didi has become so desperate that she is disgracing the voters," he said in a public rally in Krishnanagar.

The Prime Minister commented that being aware of her inevitable loss in the elections, Banerjee has initiated her 'old game', as she and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) are trying to incite violence in Bengal. "Didi, oh didi, Bengal has stopped expecting any sensitivity from you. Even in the festival of democracy, you are becoming the reason for the tears of mothers and sisters," he said.

"Your misgovernance has brought this situation on Bengal. Central Forces conduct elections in the entire country. Didi, the problem is not with the security forces, the problem is with your violent politics, your madness has been revealed after halting 'chhappa vote'. The issue is with your inflammatory remarks," he added. PM Modi further said the elections are not being fought only by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the people of state themselves.

"This election is not being fought only by the BJP. It is being fought by the people of Bengal. I have been seeing that people are even ahead of the BJP by 10 steps and have entered the field to defeat you. You can try defeating BJP, but how can you defeat the people of Bengal. Didi, you cannot defeat Bengali citizens in seven births," he mentioned. The Prime Minister also said Banerjee is making plans for her 'bhaipo' (nephew) Abhishek Banerjee but the people have understood this plan and are making the ruling party bite the dust. He also said seeing her inevitable defeat in Bengal, the Chief Minister has decided to do politics outside Bengal.

He had earlier chastised Banerjee for insulting members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the state. Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt asks fertiliser manufacturers, importers to ensure adequate supply during kharif 2021

The government on Saturday said it is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers, and has asked manufacturers and importers to ensure sufficient supply of nutrients during the kharif summer-sown sowing season this year.In an o...

Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 PTI The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.In the pas...

Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O’ Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the states people for Chief Minis...

Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches

More than 110 people dining at a clandestine restaurant were fined late on Friday for violating a COVID-19 lockdown, Paris police said, days after the government denied allegations that ministers had attended similar underground soirees. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021