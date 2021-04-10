Left Menu

Centre must help Maha with vaccine doses, says Cong's Thorat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:36 IST
Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said the MVA government was fighting the war against COVID-19 with all its might and the Centre should provide adequate number of vaccine doses to the state.

Thorat, also leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state, was speaking in a virtual meeting with his party chief Sonia Gandhi to review the COVID-19 situation.

Thorat said there is shortage of Remdesivir injections and the supply of vaccine doses was inadequate.

Gandhi on Saturday reviewed the efforts by the states ruled by her party to tackle the second wave of coronavirus infection and the vaccination drive.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and ministers of the party in states where it is in power in alliance with others, she said the priority should be to test, track and vaccinate.

