Left Menu

SAD accuses Pb CM of 'compromising' state's interests

In such a situation, Amarinder has lost the moral right to continue in his chair. He should resign immediately, he said.Badal, meanwhile, also announced former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon as party candidate from the assembly seat Zira.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:52 IST
SAD accuses Pb CM of 'compromising' state's interests
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of being "hand in glove" with the BJP-led Centre and "compromising" state's interests besides ''punishing'' farmers for protesting against the three farm laws.

"Forget fighting for the rights of the state, Amarinder does not even raise the issues affecting its people with the central government," Badal alleged in a statement here.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief alleged the CM had time and again agreed with all the "anti-farmer" steps taken by the Central government.

The CM is "afraid" of the central government, he said, adding that the farm agitation would not have started had Amarinder taken prompt action when the agricultural ordinances were promulgated.

At that time, the chief minister was part of the committee in which the farm ordinances were discussed, said the Shiromani Akali Dal chief.

Badal said the chief minister indulged in a "drama" of opposing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme which he had agreed in writing to implement from this year.

"Amarinder even assured farmers and 'arhtiyas' that the scheme would not be implemented in Punjab but the ministerial team led by Finance Minister Manpreet Badal meekly surrendered before the Centre in its meeting with Food and Public Distribution minister Piyush Goyal," he said.

Badal said the chief minister had similarly also "surrendered" before the Centre on the issue of seeking rightful compensation of Rs 800 crore to the state on account of Rural Development Fund (RDF).

"It is the state's right to impose taxes and the chief minister should not allow the Centre to infringe on the state's powers in a federal set up," he said.

The SAD leader also castigated the chief minister for not opposing the "increase" in fertilizer prices, stating the latter's "unholy tie-up" with the BJP government was affecting the very livelihood of the farming community.

Badal said it was a matter of record that the chief minister did not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi even once to get farmers' problems resolved.

"Punjabis have been left to their plight. In such a situation, Amarinder has lost the moral right to continue in his chair. He should resign immediately," he said.

Badal, meanwhile, also announced former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon as party candidate from the assembly seat Zira. Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir even as another gunbattle raged on in nearby Anantnag district, police said.Based on specific information about th...

COVID-19: Stadia for sporting events without spectators to be allowed in Delhi

Stadiums for organising sporting events shall be allowed without spectators in the national capital as Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, all socialpolitical s...

Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a pe...

Iran says nuke program testing newest advanced centrifuge

Iran said Saturday it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the US back into the agreement.Irans IR-9 cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021