Left Menu

Bengal elections: TMC candidate arrives at polling booth with helmet on head, says wanted to avoid attacks

The fourth phase of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed an interesting sight as Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Rabindra Nath Ghosh arrived at a polling booth donning a helmet on his head!

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:27 IST
Bengal elections: TMC candidate arrives at polling booth with helmet on head, says wanted to avoid attacks
TMC candidate from Natabari Rabindra Nath Ghosh.. Image Credit: ANI

The fourth phase of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed an interesting sight as Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Rabindra Nath Ghosh arrived at a polling booth donning a helmet on his head! Talking to mediapersons he said: "I am wearing this to avoid any untoward incident. We have seen the previous three phases so we have learned."

Ghosh also expressed confidence that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will form the next government and the BJP will suffer a humiliating defeat. "BJP is repeatedly trying to attack us otherwise they won't get any votes. They have no support of people and no ground beneath their feet. They will lose badly and that is why they are attacking the candidates," he said.

He further remarked that people have no more faith on the Election Commission as they were nowhere to be seen during violence in the elections. The fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections culminated today evening, having 373 candidates contesting for 44 constituencies across five districts.

Violence did erupt today at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers. Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab informed that another incident occurred in the Sitalkuchi constituency, where a person identified as Ananda Barman was shot by unidentified miscreants while he was returning after casting his vote. He was later declared dead at the hospital. Two suspected persons in this regard have been detained.

The next phase of the eight-phased elections will take place on April 17. Counting will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir even as another gunbattle raged on in nearby Anantnag district, police said.Based on specific information about th...

COVID-19: Stadia for sporting events without spectators to be allowed in Delhi

Stadiums for organising sporting events shall be allowed without spectators in the national capital as Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, all socialpolitical s...

Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashed a hapless Chennai Super Kings attack into submission with a brilliant 72 off 38 balls as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.Shaw, who has been in sublime form of late found a pe...

Iran says nuke program testing newest advanced centrifuge

Iran said Saturday it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the US back into the agreement.Irans IR-9 cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021