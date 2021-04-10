Left Menu

Erdogan calls for end to "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:02 IST
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI

President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support.

Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks in Istanbul on Saturday amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the long-running conflict in Donbass.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Zelenskiy, Erdogan said he hoped the conflict would be resolved peacefully, through dialogue based on diplomatic customs, in line with international laws and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

