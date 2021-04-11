PM Modi pays tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, and said his commitment to reforming the society will continue to inspire future generations. In a tweet, Modi also hailed him as a great thinker, philosopher and writer and noted that he was committed to women's education and empowerment throughout his life. Born in an extremely backward caste in 1827 in Maharashtra, Phule fought against social discrimination and strove to promote education among the most deprived communities. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, are considered pioneers for their efforts to promote education among women. Modi had recently suggested a ''vaccination festival'' from April 11 to April 14, birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, to push inoculation against the coronavirus among the people eligible for the shots.
