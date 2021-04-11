Left Menu

AAP can fulfil dream of late Manohar Parrikar for Goa: AAP

It is the same money, if spent honestly, would have ensured completion of many projects and made it possible to provide electricity at subsidised rates in Goa, he said expressing hope that the party will win the 2022 Assembly elections in Goa.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:19 IST
AAP can fulfil dream of late Manohar Parrikar for Goa: AAP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can fulfil the dream of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar for the development of the coastal state.

Addressing AAP workers in Panaji via a video link, Sisodia said, ''the current government has buried the vision of development that was nurtured by Manohar Parrikar for Goa after his death''.

He alleged that those members of the BJP who believed in Parrikar's ideology are being ''insulted and sidelined'' in that party.

''I am appealing to all the BJP workers who were with Parrikar to join us and we will fulfil his dream. We (AAP) have the power to fulfil the dream of Parrikar. The vision of Parrikar need to be realised,'' Sisodia said.

He said the people of Goa are upset with the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress over their ''corrupt politics'', and are looking at the AAP as the able alternative.

He said the AAP is seeing a steady rise in its vote share across all the 40 constituencies in Goa.

''We bagged 15 per cent votes during Zilla Panchayat elections held recently,'' he said.

Sisodia said members of some other political parties have also pinned their hopes on the AAP.

Targetting the BJP, Sisodia said irrespective of outcome of elections, it is the BJP that invariably forms govermnet in Goa.

''Where does this money to buy MLAs come from? It is the same money, if spent honestly, would have ensured completion of many projects and made it possible to provide electricity at subsidised rates in Goa,'' he said expressing hope that the party will win the 2022 Assembly elections in Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane COVID centre patients shifted over oxygen concerns

Thirty patients had to be shifted from a COVID care centre in Thane city to a nearby hospital as the stock of medical oxygen was getting exhausted, a civic official said on Sunday.The move to shift the patients from Thane Municipal Corporat...

Bavarian leader ready to run as German chancellor candidate - sources

The leader of Bavarias Christian Social Union CSU party, Markus Soeder, said on Sunday he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor in a September election, participants in a party meeting with him told Reuters....

Prince Philip's death a 'huge void' for Queen, says their son Prince Andrew

Britains Queen Elizabeth II has described the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as having left a huge void in her life, their son Prince Andrew the Duke of York said on Sunday.As he left a memorial ser...

Infosys to consider share buyback on Apr 14

IT services major Infosys on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14.The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021