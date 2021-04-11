WB polls: Dilip Ghosh demands ban on Mamata's campaign following Cooch Behar incident

Left Menu

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday demanded a ban on incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political campaign in the state for the ongoing assembly elections, after the violent incident in Cooch Behar district where four people were shot dead by security personnel.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:41 IST
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday demanded a ban on incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political campaign in the state for the ongoing assembly elections, after the violent incident in Cooch Behar district where four people were shot dead by security personnel. "Mamata is responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi. She should be banned from the election campaign. If not, such incidents will keep happening," Ghosh said while speaking at a public meeting in Pragati Sangha in Baranagar.

The fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections culminated on Saturday evening with a voter turnout of 76.16 per cent. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district. Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

