Shah challenges Mamata to expel TMC leader who called Dalits 'beggars by nature'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to expel Trinamool Congress candidate Sujata Mondal who termed Dalits "beggars by nature".

ANI | North 24 Parganas District (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to expel Trinamool Congress candidate Sujata Mondal who termed Dalits "beggars by nature". Speaking at an election rally at Basirhat Dakshin assembly constituency of North Twenty Four Parganas district, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Shah said, "Some days ago, a leader of Trinamool Congress has made a comment on the people of Dalit community and said that they are beggars by nature, look at this Didi what are they (TMC candidate) saying?"

"This Matua, Namasudra and the Rajvanshi community who are living here with pride, you (TMC) are calling them beggars and insulting them, if you have any shame left then expel your leader who had made this comment, but I know... you will not be able to do it, that is why, I am here to tell Didi that you are against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) because these Matua, Namasudra, and refugees will now be going to get citizenship here," he said. The Home Minister said that Mamata Banerjee is scared that if refugees of scheduled caste and other communities are given citizenship here then those infiltrators will get annoyed.

He later said, "Can the Congress, Communist Party and Mamata Banerjee stop the infiltrators? only BJP can stop the infiltrators." He also urged people to vote for BJP. Amid the ongoing assembly election in the state, Shah today held two back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal, the first in Nadia district's Santipur and then in Ranaghat Dakshin.

The 45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. A total number of 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26.

The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

