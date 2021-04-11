Left Menu

11 BJP members expelled for 6 yrs on disciplinary grounds in UP's Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:48 IST
11 BJP members expelled for 6 yrs on disciplinary grounds in UP's Bhadohi

Eleven BJP members, including the brother of the Bhadohi MLA, have been expelled from the party for six years on disciplinary grounds, a senior leader said on Sunday.

The action was taken against them for revolting against the party and forcibly trying to occupy the office of its official candidate for the panchayat polls here, district BJP chief Vinay Srivastava told reporters.

Eleven BJP members, including Anirudh Tripathi, who is the brother of BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, have been expelled from the party for six years, he said.

Contrary to BJP's stand that no relative of a party member will contest the panchayat polls, besides Anirudh Tripathi, Sachin Tripathi and Chandrakant Tripathi, nephews of the MLA, filed nomination papers, Srivastava said.

''On Sunday afternoon, Chandrakant Tripathi declared that the BJP has given him a ticket, and he ransacked the office of party candidate from ward 8 Gauri Shankar Mishra. The party taking serious note of the incident, has expelled 11 party office bearers,'' Srivastava said.

Panchayat elections in Bhadohi will take place on April 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.Haider, who has been sentenced to life ...

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia ov...

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021