Left Menu

Far-left candidate Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race -Ipsos exit poll

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo is leading the Peruvian presidential race with 16.1% of the vote, followed by conservative Keiko Fujimori and liberal economist Hernando de Soto, tied in second place with 11.9%, according to an Ipsos exit poll released on Sunday night.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 06:25 IST
Far-left candidate Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race -Ipsos exit poll

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo is leading the Peruvian presidential race with 16.1% of the vote, followed by conservative Keiko Fujimori and liberal economist Hernando de Soto, tied in second place with 11.9%, according to an Ipsos exit poll released on Sunday night. In fourth place is social conservative Yonhy Lescano, with 11% of the vote, followed by ultra-conservative Rafael Lopez Aliaga with 10.5% and leftist Veronika Mendoza with 8.8%, according to the exit poll.

The official results are expected to start coming in at 11:30 p.m. (0430 GMT Monday). The top two candidates will advance to a second round in June. The poll of 30,000 voters leaving polling stations in 150 provinces had a 3-point margin of error.

Eighteen candidates are running for the presidency in a tight race that has led to jitters among market watchers of the world's second-largest copper producer and seen the sol currency trade at historically low levels against the dollar. There were celebrations following the early result indicator in Castillo's home city of Cajamarca, in Peru's northern highlands.

"I am grateful to the Peruvian people for this result," Castillo told supporters, "and I ask for calm until the final results." Castillo, 51, a primary-school teacher and union leader, put on a late surge in the polls, proposing answers for many of Peru's poorest people, particularly in the country's largely rural interior.

He has promised to redraft Peru's 27-year-old constitution, one of the key demands of young protesters who launched anti-government demonstrations late last year, with a view to weakening the business elite and giving the state a more dominant role in sectors such as mining, oil, hydropower, gas and communications. Voters were also choosing a new Congress. Another highly fragmented 130-member legislature is expected.

Peru is engulfed in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday reporting 384 COVID-19 deaths in a grim new daily record for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

Chinas top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines, as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy.Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCameron admits mistakes as he breaks silence on Greensill httpson.ft.com3mEJGVj EU and UK edge ...

Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring

As Pakistani transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of a busy Ramadan season and her ambitions to expand.Already, Jiya, 35, who goes by a single name l...

Run out of milk? Robots on call for Singapore home deliveries

Hoping to capitalise on a surge in demand for home deliveries, a Singapore technology company has deployed a pair of robots to bring residents their groceries in one part of the city state.Developed by OTSAW Digital and both named Camello, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021