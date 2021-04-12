Left Menu

People News Roundup: Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:29 IST
People News Roundup: Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93

Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who helped shape U.S. civil rights law during the Johnson administration but went on to travel the globe to fight human rights abuses by his own country as he saw them, has died at age 93. Clark, one of the architects of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Civil Rights Act of 1968, died on Friday, family member Sharon Welch said, according to media outlets including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BALCO's 'Arogya Project' benefitted more than 22,000 villagers through rural health initiatives

New Delhi India, April 12 ANIThePRTree Bharat Aluminium Company BALCO, Indias iconic aluminium producer is playing a crucial role in the prevention of various diseases, especially Covid-19 in the rural regions of the state through its Vedan...

Kudermetova wins her 1st WTA title on clay in Charleston

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open.The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not drop a set in six matches on the way to the championship at ...

Peru fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...

Peruvian fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two-thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021