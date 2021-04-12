Left Menu

All ministers of Maharashtra govt will resign one by one: Ramdas Athawale

Hitting out at Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government over the Anil Deshmukh issue, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said all the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will have to resign one by one in the coming days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:00 IST
All ministers of Maharashtra govt will resign one by one: Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government over the Anil Deshmukh issue, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said all the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will have to resign one by one in the coming days. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "The former police commissioner alleged Anil Deshmukh of extorting Rs 100 crores every month. Deshmukh's two aides have been served notice for investigation. I believe more such notices will be served. In the coming days, all the ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray government will have to resign one by one. And finally, Uddhav Thackeray will have to resign."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned two personal assistants (PA) of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Both of them were summoned by CBI on the same day. Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5. In his letter to Thackeray, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Slamming Maharashtra Government over COVID issue, Athawale said, "Lockdown should be imposed where it is necessary and crowds are gathering. It is important that labourers should not face any problem. The Maharashtra Government has not taken proper steps, due to which the COVID cases are increasing." He further hailed the Centre for conducting the 'Tika Utsav'.

"Jyotiba Phule and Bhimrao Ambedkar fought for justice. Keeping their birth anniversary in mind, I welcome and congratulate the Prime Minister for the decision to celebrate the Tika Utsav," he said. The Union Minister condemned the Cooch Behar violence that took the lives of four on Saturday during the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

"Whatever happened was bad. The voting should have happened peacefully. Mamata Banerjee can see her defeat. That is the reason her supporters and her party's goons have been causing violence," said Athawale. On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark that the Election Commission should change the term 'Model code of conduct' (MCC) to 'BJP code of conduct', he said, "People are saying that Mamata is saying the MCC should change. But the people want to change her government. She has bankrupted Bengal in ten years. If BJP's government comes, a Sonar Bangla will be created." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BALCO's 'Arogya Project' benefitted more than 22,000 villagers through rural health initiatives

New Delhi India, April 12 ANIThePRTree Bharat Aluminium Company BALCO, Indias iconic aluminium producer is playing a crucial role in the prevention of various diseases, especially Covid-19 in the rural regions of the state through its Vedan...

Kudermetova wins her 1st WTA title on clay in Charleston

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open.The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not drop a set in six matches on the way to the championship at ...

Peru fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...

Peruvian fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two-thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021