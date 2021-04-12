Left Menu

Paramilitary forces are working as per EC's direction: CRPF DG

Reacting to the allegation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Central forces were working on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions during the state Assembly polls, the Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh on Monday clarified that all the paramilitary forces were working as per Election Commission's directions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:33 IST
The Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Reacting to the allegation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Central forces were working on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's instructions during the state Assembly polls, the Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh on Monday clarified that all the paramilitary forces were working as per Election Commission's directions.

Speaking to the media, Kuldiep Singh said, "I'll not comment on what is being said by political parties. I can guarantee that all paramilitary forces and people of their state, who are under EC's responsibility, are working as per EC's directions." After four people were killed in Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase of the Assembly elections on April 10, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him the main 'conspirator'.

Speaking at a press conference in Siliguri, Banerjee had said: "When BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) knows they are going to lose, and they will lose, that is why it's assimilating all state governments to spread violence in Bengal." "Home Minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today's incident and he himself is the conspirator. I don't blame central forces as they were working under the Home Minister's order," she had alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman district ahead of the fifth phase of polls, asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to disrespect the Central forces guarding people at polling booths by levelling baseless allegations. (ANI)

