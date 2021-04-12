NRC will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit Shah

NRC will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit ShahPTI | Kalimpong | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:44 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas, and accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of spreading lies to create fear among the people of the hills.
Shah, during an address after a roadshow in Kalimpong, said as long as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is there at the Centre, no Gorkha will be harmed.
''NRC has not yet been implemented, but whenever it is done, not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave,'' the senior BJP leader said.
''The TMC is lying about the possible fallout of NRC on the Gorkhas in order to create fear among them,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM's Bangladesh visit is to strengthen bilateral ties; has nothing to do with polls: Amit Shah on TMC's criticism of Narendra Modi's speech.
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.
People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of assembly poll: PM Narendra Modi at election rally. PTI DG SK SK
BJP wave blowing across West Bengal, party will win over 200 seats: PM Narendra Modi at election rally.
PM Narendra Modi urges militants who are yet to surrender to return to mainstream as Assam needs them.