CPI(M) office attacked in Kozhikode district

The ruling CPI(M) office at Balussery near here was allegedly attacked by a group of IUML-led UDF workers in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The office at Karumala in Thenamkuzhiyil near here was allegedly set on fire by a group including members of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), who threw fire sticks inside it.

Kozhikode Rural SP A Sreenivas told P T I that some furniture was damaged in the incident that took place around 2 AM.

''There is some news that the attackers used a petrol bomb but we have no confirmation. Our team is investigating and more details are awaited,'' he said.

The locals and the police put out the fire immediately as a result of which much damage wasn't caused to the office, sources said.

Kannur district and few areas of Kozhikode have been marred by violence since election day (April 6) after a clash broke out between the CPI(M) and the IUML.

A Muslim League supporter Mansur from Panoor in Kannur district was killed after a bomb was hurled at him allegedly by CPI(M) workers resulting in political tension between the UDF and LDF supporters since Wednesday last.

The UDF demonstration in protest against the murder on Wednesday, a day after the Assembly elections in the state, saw violence unleashed allegedly by the IUML workers which led to over ten Left party offices including libraries being vandalised.

At certain places, the police had to resort to baton charging and three policemen were injured and a police bus was damaged.

Later, during the weekend, violence broke out at Balussery again between UDF and LDF workers resulting in injuries to over 26 people on both sides.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area.PTI CORR RRT SS PTI PTI

