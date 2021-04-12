Left Menu

Mamata in depression due to fear of defeat: Naqvi

Two days after violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling for West Bengal elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she has become a victim of depression due to fear of defeat and therefore, is encouraging people to engage in violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:58 IST
Mamata in depression due to fear of defeat: Naqvi
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu Two days after violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling for West Bengal elections, Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she has become a victim of depression due to fear of defeat and therefore, is encouraging people to engage in violence.

Speaking to ANI here today, Naqvi said, "I think it should be the responsibility of everyone to have elections in a violence-free environment. But unfortunately, the Trinamool Congress is working to ensure that there is violence. Therefore, she is trying to provoke her workers. Trying to encourage those who commit violence. One thing is clear from all these incidents that the Trinamool Congress is being wiped out." "When there is a feeling of defeat, there is so much outcry in the party. Which depression will she go into after losing the elections? We can only say get well soon," he said.

Further challenging Mamata, the Union Minister said, "If she is sure of her victory, then wait for the result to come. If you believe in the people of West Bengal, then why so much whining? By May 2, everything will be clear." Taking a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Naqvi said that "out of frustration she does not know what to say and whom to accuse which is why she keeps on blaming either the Election Commission or the security forces, or the BJP, the Prime Minister or the Home Minister."

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers. Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. Polling for the first four phases in West Bengal took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, and April 10 respectively. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, Chinas central bank said on Monday,Ant has formed a comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan, at the urging of financial re...

Presidential Employment Stimulus assists to create 8 000 new jobs

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has assisted to create 8 000 new jobs, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.Launched in October last year in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is designed to...

Playing in AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: FC Goa coach

FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.Having won the ISL Le...

Czech foreign minister will lose his job after challenging party leader

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will be dismissed from his position after he lost a bid to lead his centre-left Social Democratic party CSSD party last week.Party chief Jan Hamacek will submit a proposal to the prime minister later on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021