UP: 10 candidates declared elected unopposed as members of kshetra panchayat in Pratapgarh

Ten candidates, including the son and daughter-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, were declared elected unopposed as members of kshetra panchayat from Mangraura block of Pratapgarh district, officials said on Monday.

Block development officer of Mangraura, Nisha Tiwari, said during scrutiny of nomination papers on Sunday, one candidate each withdrew the nomination against Priya Singh (daughter-in-law of Rajendra Pratap Singh) from Madafarpur ward and Rajiv Pratap Singh (son of Rajendra Pratap Singh) from Bahpur ward, and both were declared elected unopposed.

Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh is the rural development minster of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, eight other candidates were also declared elected unopposed after their rivals withdrew their candidature, the BDO said.

Voting for panchayat polls in Pratapgarh will be held on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)