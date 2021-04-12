Left Menu

UP: 10 candidates declared elected unopposed as members of kshetra panchayat in Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:35 IST
UP: 10 candidates declared elected unopposed as members of kshetra panchayat in Pratapgarh

Ten candidates, including the son and daughter-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Rajendra Pratap Singh, were declared elected unopposed as members of kshetra panchayat from Mangraura block of Pratapgarh district, officials said on Monday.

Block development officer of Mangraura, Nisha Tiwari, said during scrutiny of nomination papers on Sunday, one candidate each withdrew the nomination against Priya Singh (daughter-in-law of Rajendra Pratap Singh) from Madafarpur ward and Rajiv Pratap Singh (son of Rajendra Pratap Singh) from Bahpur ward, and both were declared elected unopposed.

Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh is the rural development minster of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, eight other candidates were also declared elected unopposed after their rivals withdrew their candidature, the BDO said.

Voting for panchayat polls in Pratapgarh will be held on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, Chinas central bank said on Monday,Ant has formed a comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan, at the urging of financial re...

Presidential Employment Stimulus assists to create 8 000 new jobs

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has assisted to create 8 000 new jobs, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.Launched in October last year in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is designed to...

Playing in AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: FC Goa coach

FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.Having won the ISL Le...

Czech foreign minister will lose his job after challenging party leader

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will be dismissed from his position after he lost a bid to lead his centre-left Social Democratic party CSSD party last week.Party chief Jan Hamacek will submit a proposal to the prime minister later on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021