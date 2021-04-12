Left Menu

West Bengal: Bomb hurled at BJP camp in Bhatpara, allegations on TMC workers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday accussed Trinamool Congress (TMC) for hurling a bomb at the BJP camp in Bhatpara on Sunday night.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:01 IST
BJP worker in Bhatpara speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday accussed Trinamool Congress (TMC) for hurling a bomb at the BJP camp in Bhatpara on Sunday night. "A bomb was hurdled at our camp at 12.10 pm last night. This is the repercussion as we filed a petition to the Election Commission and IC Bhatpara seven days before. TMC miscreants and goons of Kakinara have assembled arms and ammunition to disrupt polling and to scare voters so that they can capture polling booths," BJP worker Rakesh Singh told ANI.

"IC Bhatpara and ACP have visited the spot. They assured us to arrest the culprits within two days. A sou moto FIR has been registered. We will block the road if arrests are not made," added Singh. Meanwhile, TMC has refuted the allegations levelled by the BJP.

"None of the TMC workers can do this. BJP can claim anything," said TMC supporter Lalan Singh. Bhatpara Police is investigating the case.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

