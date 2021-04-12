Didi has put future of Bengal youth at stake to protect her nephew's future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has put the present and future of the youth of Bengal at stake to protect the future of her nephew. Addressing a rally at Barasat, he also said the central government is opening fast track courts for heinous crimes against women but the Mamata Banerjee government has stopped its implementation.

"I want to reveal another truth about Didi. The central government is opening fast track courts for heinous crimes against women. Didi's government has stopped the implementation of even that in West Bengal," he said. "Didi has put the present and future of the youth of Bengal at stake to protect the future of her nephew. I want to know from youth of Bengal that in 10 years of her rule, to what level has Didi taken her nephew . Has she given anything to the youth of Bengal?" he asked.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is a Lok Sabha MP and national president of All India Trinamool Youth Congress. PM Modi said the West Bengal of the 21st century wants 'asol poriborton' (real change).

"The 21st century Bengal is aspirational, wants good governance, and 'asol poriborton'. The poor and people from the middle class want peace, stability," he said. Four of eight phases of assembly elections have been held in Bengal. The fifth phase of voting will take place on April 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)