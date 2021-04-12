Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP demands deployment of additional central forces for bypolls

The bypolls to Sujangarh Churu, Sahara Bhilwara and Rajsamand assembly seats will be held on April 17.The BJP state media in-charge, Vimal Kataria, said that the demand for deploying additional central forces in all the three constituencies has been made.Meanwhile, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari accused the workers of NSUI, the Congress students wing, of trying to forcibly enter her place of stay in Nathdwara to hold a gherao.

12-04-2021
The BJP on Monday demanded the deployment of additional central forces in three assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls will be held on Saturday. A delegation of the opposition party met the additional electoral officer Krishna Kunal and raised the demand, claiming there is a possibility of booth capturing and intimidation of voters by the ruling Congress in the state. The bypolls to Sujangarh (Churu), Sahara (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand assembly seats will be held on April 17.

The BJP state media in-charge, Vimal Kataria, said that the demand for deploying additional central forces in all the three constituencies has been made.

Meanwhile, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari accused the workers of NSUI, the Congress' students wing, of trying to forcibly enter her place of stay in Nathdwara to hold a ''gherao''. She said the demonstration was not appropriate from a political perspective.

"For the last two years, I have travelled across the entire region of the constituency and have been easily accessible in all areas of work. Such kind of a demonstration is not justified even against those leaders who have not been present in the area for a long time," she said in a statement.

In Jaipur, the party wrote to the additional chief electoral officer about the incident and demanded action against the accused.

