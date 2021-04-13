Virbhadra Singh has tests COVID-19 positive
Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Virbhadra Singh has tested COVID-19 positive, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted on Monday. In his tweet, Thakur wished Virbhadra Singh, a former chief minister a speedy recovery.He also stated that he had talked to Singhs family members, PTI DJI ANB ANBPTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Virbhadra Singh has tested COVID-19 positive, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted on Monday. Earlier, Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader is currently the MLA from Arki in Solan district. In his tweet, Thakur wished Virbhadra Singh, a former chief minister a speedy recovery.
He also stated that he had talked to Singh's family members, PTI DJI ANB ANB
