Virbhadra Singh has tests COVID-19 positive

Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Virbhadra Singh has tested COVID-19 positive, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tweeted on Monday. Earlier, Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader is currently the MLA from Arki in Solan district. In his tweet, Thakur wished Virbhadra Singh, a former chief minister a speedy recovery.

He also stated that he had talked to Singh's family members, PTI DJI ANB ANB

