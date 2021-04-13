Left Menu

Congress asks EC to instruct people to follow COVID norms during elections in West Bengal

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to the Election Commission requesting it instruct 'masses to take necessary precautions during polling, assembling, and processions' during the ongoing elections in the poll-bound West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:37 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Coronavirus infection is a curse to mankind. It has taken more lives than any other pandemic. Though restrictions like partial lockdowns, night curfew are imposed in other parts of the country. To prevent the rapid spread of the disease, in poll-bound West Bengal no such precautions have been adopted," Chowdhury wrote in his letter to the EC. "The sincere request to the Election Commission is that whether you can instruct masses to take necessary precautions during polling, assembling, and processions etc," it added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 23,981 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, while the cumulative cases have mounted to 5,80,515. Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The sixth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

