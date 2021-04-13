EC bans BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for next 48 hours

The Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for the next 48 hours commencing from 12 noon Tuesday till 12 noon on April 15 over his remarks on Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence. The Commission quoted the alleged transcript of the speech of Sinha received from the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal.

"...The Central Forces have given them a befitting answer. If they do it again they will be dealt again in a befitting manner. The Central Forces should have killed eight persons instead of four in Shitalkuchi. The Central forces should be issued a show cause notice as to why they have killed only four of them....," the transcript of the speech of Sinha read as per the EC. The Commission said, "Whereas the Commission has carefully considered the matter suo-moto and is of the considered view that Shri Rahul Sinha, has in violation of clauses (1) and (4) of Part 1 of the General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates' and the provisions contained in sub-section (1) (a) of section 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code 1860 made highly provocative statements mocking human life, inciting the forces that could have serious law and order implications thereby adversely affecting the electoral process."

"Now, therefore, the Commission hereby strongly condemns the above statements made by Shri Rahul Sinha, BJP and sternly warns him to be careful from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force. The Commission also imposes a ban on Shri Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for the next 48 hours commencing from 1200 hours till 1200 hours on 15.4.2021," it added. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling in West Bengal. The ruling TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district. (ANI)

