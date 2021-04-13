Left Menu

NOC not yet issued by Army for Mamata's protest at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sitting on dharna at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday, as a mark of protest after the Election Commission (EC) imposed a ban on her for 24 hours from campaigning, an Eastern Command official informed that No Objection Certificate (NOC) has not been issued yet for the protest at the venue.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:15 IST
NOC not yet issued by Army for Mamata's protest at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the protest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sitting on dharna at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday, as a mark of protest after the Election Commission (EC) imposed a ban on her for 24 hours from campaigning, an Eastern Command official informed that No Objection Certificate (NOC) has not been issued yet for the protest at the venue. "We received an application from Trinamool Congress (TMC) at 9:40 am, for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Kolkata's Gandhi Murti as the area falls under Army's jurisdiction. It is under process and NOC hasn't been issued yet," said an Eastern Command Official.

Mamata is sitting on dharna at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday, as a mark of protest after the Election Commission (EC) imposed a ban on her for 24 hours from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm on April 12 till 8 pm on April 13. While sitting on the dharna she is keeping herself busy by painting.

The Election Commission on Monday banned Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours and said she had made "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process". The ban comes into force ahead of the fifth phase of Assembly polls in the state on April 17.

The poll panel in its order condemned her statements "portent with serious law and order problems across the state (s)" and sternly warned her. It advised her "to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF inducts Light Bullet Proof Vehicles to enhance airbase security

The Indian Air Force has inducted Light Bullet Proof Vehicles LBVPs for enhancing its airbases security. The vehicle that looked like a mini-truck was put on display on Tuesday.The LBPVs, which weigh six tonnes, can withstand any type of bu...

Guv, CM, leaders extend Tamil New Year greetings

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several leaders extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Tamil New Year and Vishu.Extending his best wishes to the people on the occasion, the governor req...

New flying reptile that lived in China 160 years ago reveals oldest opposed thumb

A team of international researchers has discovered the earliest-known example of an opposed thumb on a new tree-dwelling pterosaur species that lived in China 160 million years ago.Dubbed Monkeydactyl, the small-bodied Darwinopteran pterosa...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021