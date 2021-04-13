Chhattisgarh: BJP delegation to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey over COVID-19 surge

A BJP delegation including former Chief Minister Raman Singh will meet Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 surge in the state. The meeting comes as Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 fresh COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths on Monday, taking the active caseload to 98,856.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said: "It is a critical situation in the state. There is a surge in cases, positivity ratio has also increased. Cannot say if malfunctioned ventilators were deliberately sent by the Centre, but some ventilators are still not working.""The health department's responsibility is to look after the patients, we cannot make other arrangements. I spoke with the district administration about it. More arrangements have been made to keep COVID-19 dead bodies," he said. Meanwhile, state authorities said curfew will remain imposed in Sukma district from 12 pm to 7 am in the wake of rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The order will come into effect from April 15, Sukma District Collector said. (ANI)

