Left Menu

Assam polls: Grand Alliance urges EC to maintain transparency during vote counting

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:17 IST
Assam polls: Grand Alliance urges EC to maintain transparency during vote counting

The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or Grand Alliance of opposition parties in Assam on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission urging it to maintain transparency and impartiality during the counting of votes on May 2.

The alliance, comprising the Congress, AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha, Adivasi National Party and Jimachayan Peoples' Party, urged the EC to direct all the returning officers to furnish table- wise details of officials engaged in the counting of votes to all the contesting candidates.

The parties demanded that the returning officers be directed to ensure video recording of the counting tables and the process of carrying the EVMs from the strong room to the counting hall.

They urged the EC to allow authorised agents of the contesting candidates to be in front of the strong room after it is opened and till the counting process is over.

The parties demanded that the returning officers be directed to furnish details to all candidates about the number of postal ballots issued, those received so far, absentee voters and their votes, the number of election duty certificates issued and those received.

The alliance members also demanded that directions be issued to all returning officers to count postal ballots, ballots collected from homes of absentee voters and election duty certificates before the counting of EVMs is taken up and also furnish the names and details of the officials engaged in these tasks to all the contesting candidates.

They urged the EC to direct all returning officers not to take up the next round of counting till a round is completed and recorded.

A copy of the memorandum was submitted to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade in Guwahati.

Elections to the 126-member assembly were held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt begins process for inviting financial bids for Air India sale, deal to conclude by Sep

The government has initiated the process for inviting financial bids for the sale of national carrier Air India and the deal is likely to conclude by September, sources said.Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group was among the multiple en...

FACTBOX-How big is the racial inequality gap in the U.S. and Britain?

By Emma Batha LONDON, April 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial inequalities in the United States and Britain, with Black-led social enterprises - businesses aimed at making the world a better place ...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...

BJP leaders face EC's ire in W Bengal: Rahul Sinha barred from campaigning for 48 hrs; Dilip Ghosh gets notice, light rap for Suvendu Adhikari

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours and slapped a notice on its West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh over their provocative remarks on the killing of four people in firing by CISF during p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021