BJP SC morcha to hold nationwide events on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

The BJP's scheduled castes' 'morcha' will hold events in polling booths across the country on Wednesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution and Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The 'morcha' head Lal Singh Arya said the BJP wing will be holding events in every booth, with focus on localities with high concentration of Dalits. It also held ''deepotsav'' nationwide on Tuesday to pay respect to Ambedkar by lighting diyas in front of his statues or photographs, Arya said, adding that over 50 lakh diyas were estimated to have been lit. It has been running a social media campaign to raise awareness about Ambedkar's views on a variety of issues, including woman empowerment, national integration and Article 370.

The BJP has often highlighted that Ambedkar was opposed to giving special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, a constitutional provision nullified by the Modi government in 2019.

