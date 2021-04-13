Left Menu

UP guv appeals to religious leaders to encourage people to take vaccine against COVID-19

In such a situation, there is an appeal to all religious leaders to motivate everyone to take the Covid-19 vaccine, the governor said, according to a statement.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting.The governor also asked the religious leaders to quell the rumours being spread about the vaccine.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:04 IST
Lucknow, Apr 13 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Tuesday appealed to religious leaders to motivate the eligible people to take the vaccine against coronavirus in view of the more dangerous second wave of Covid-19.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the Dharmacharyas and religious leaders from the Raj Bhavan, she said everyone contributed towards checking the first wave of coronavirus.

''Now, this second wave is more dangerous, the infection is (spreading) faster and a lot of cases have come in a short period of time. In such a situation, there is an appeal to all religious leaders to motivate everyone to take the Covid-19 vaccine,'' the governor said, according to a statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting.

The governor also asked the religious leaders to quell the rumours being spread about the vaccine. ''We will all together beat coronavirus,'' she told them.

Dharmaguru Ram Kamal Das Vedanti from Mathura, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali and Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and Baudh guru Bhanteji were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

