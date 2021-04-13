We have to be careful against coronavirus, but Cong infection more dangerous: Rajasthan BJP chief

Left Menu

Just days ahead of the bypolls in three assembly seats in Rajasthan, the state BJP Tuesday released a black paper and a documentary against the Congress government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, levelling a series of allegations.

Just days ahead of the bypolls in three assembly seats in Rajasthan, the state BJP Tuesday released a ''black paper'' and a documentary against the Congress government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, levelling a series of allegations. Realising the documents at the party office here, state BJP president Satish Poonia said, ''We have to be careful for the coronavirus infection, but the infection of Congress is more dangerous. The Congress government in Rajasthan has failed to deliver on its promises made by the party during the assembly elections and people are suffering under its rule.'' He alleged the government could not fulfill the promise of completely waiving off farm loans despite promises made during the 2018 assembly elections. ''Fifty-nine lakh farmers across the state are still waiting for the loan waiver. Rahul Gandhi should tell chief minister Ashok Gehlot to fulfill the promise,'' he said.

Poonia alleged that apart from the farmers, unemployed people and contractual workers have been betrayed. ''There are 12 lakh registered unemployed in the state but only 2.5 lakh are getting the unemployment allowance,'' he said. Poonia also targeted the government on law and order issues including the Baran communal violence that erupted on Sunday, incidents of crime and cow smuggling among others. These issues have been highlighted in the black paper and in the documentary, he said.

He also alleged that the government machinery is being misused in all the three assembly constituencies, Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand where bypolls will be held on April 17. Poonia said that the party will demand from the Governor to ensure that polling takes place in a free and fair manner. He said that the deployment of central paramilitary forces should be increased in the bypolls.

