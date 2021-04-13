India's Maharashtra state imposes 15-day lockdown to slow COVID-19 spread

India's Maharashtra state imposes 15-day lockdown to slow COVID-19 spreadReuters | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:18 IST
India's richest state, Maharashtra, will be under lockdown from Wednesday night for 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, its chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.
Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai and the country's most industrial state, has been the country's worst hit state, accounting for about a quarter of its 13.5 million cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
