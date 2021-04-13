Pradhan seeks vote for BJP for bringing peace in Pipili

With four more days to go for the polling for the by-elections to Pipili assembly segment in Odisha's Puri district, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday campaigned for BJP candidate Ashrit Pattnayak.

Pradhan along with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra held rallies and roadshows in Pipili, a day after BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik campaigned for his party candidate Rudrapratap Maharathy.

While the BJD president preferred to address the electorates through virtual mode, Pradhan and Patra hit the campaign trail. Earlier, BJPs national vice-president Baijayant Panda and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi have also campaigned in Pipili.

Pradhan urged people to vote for the lotus symbol in order to ensure that the peace prevails in the Pipili area, which he said has been disturbed for a long time for some reasons or the other. ''Pipili and its people will certainly progress if peace returns. This can only be possible if BJP candidate Ashrit Pattanyak is elected to the Assembly from here,'' Pradhan said while addressing people at Danda Mukundpur, Satasankha and Pattnaikia Chhak.

Patra alleged that goons of the ruling party have disturbed peace in Pipili. He said the BJP will ensure development and peace.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the pre-poll violence in the constituency, BSF jawans held flagmarch in both Pipili and Delang areas where violence had taken place two days ago.

Three companies of central armed police force apart from state police, have been deployed in Pipili to ensure a peaceful polling on April 17.

The by-poll is being held in Pipili due to demise of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020. The BJD has fielded Maharathy's son Rudrapratap. The BJP has again fielded Ashrit Pattnaik who lost the polls last time to Pradeep Maharathy by 15,000 votes.

While Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj is being treated at a hospital in Bhubaneswar after he tested positive for COVID-19 positive, his partymen and women campaigned for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)