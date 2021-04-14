Give relief, ramp up health infra: Maha BJP after new curbs

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state must give concessions in electricity bills, property tax and GST, following the announcement of new ''lockdown-like'' restrictions to check coronavirus cases.

''The state seems to have not offered any concessions in electricity bills, property tax or GST. Similarly, no financial assistance announced for salon operators, small businessman, flower vendors among others. These comprise of a major labour force who will have no means of earnings,'' Fadnavis said.

''The state should immediately use the reserved fund of Rs 3,300 crore for restricting COVID-19 spread. It should be utilised for adding more beds and procurement of medical equipment. The state should issue directives accordingly,'' the BJP leader added.

The leader of opposition in the Assembly said the government's priority should be to improve health services, increase availability of ventilators, Remdesivir injections, oxygen supply, oxygenated beds etc to minimise the the suffering of patients.

