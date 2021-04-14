Left Menu

The Czech Social Democrats will nominate a deputy interior minister and former consultant to a failed Chinese investment group to become foreign minister, the junior government party's leader said on Tuesday.

Czech Social Democrats nominate chief's aide as foreign minister

The Czech Social Democrats will nominate a deputy interior minister and former consultant to a failed Chinese investment group to become foreign minister, the junior government party's leader said on Tuesday. The nomination comes after Tomas Petricek, who often warned against risks posed by Russia and China, was sacked as foreign minister on Monday by Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, the Social Democrat chief who defeated Petricek in a leadership vote last week.

The switch at the Foreign Ministry has raised concerns, coming before an October election. Majority state-controlled utility CEZ is currently preparing a tender for a multibillion-dollar nuclear power unit in which security services have advised against Russian involvement.

President Milos Zeman, who clashed with Petricek, has pushed for the government to seek out COVID-19 vaccines from Russia or China, which are not yet approved by the European Union. Government critics worry a new foreign minister may take a less resolute stance than Petricek on Russia or China.

The Social Democrats' leadership team on Tuesday tapped Jakub Kulhanek as its foreign minister nominee, Hamacek said on Twitter, saying it was a guarantee to keep the country's foreign policy on course. The party is part of the two-party minority government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who ultimately proposes ministerial choices for the president to appoint.

Culture Minister Lubomir Zaoralek, a former foreign minister who had initially been expected to replace Petricek, opted to stay in his post. Kulhanek is one of Hamacek's closest aides and has worked as a deputy at the Foreign and Defence ministries. Hamacek praised Kulhanek's security and foreign policy expertise when he became a deputy interior minister in 2018.

Kulhanek also worked as a consultant for CEFC Europe, part of Chinese conglomerate CEFC China Energy, whose founder was detained in China in 2018. That led to the implosion of CEFC's investments in Czech assets, including an airline, a brewery and a Prague football club. The investments were later taken over by Chinese state-owned investor CITIC.

