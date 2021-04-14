PM Modi pays rich tributes to Ambedkar
Paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 08:30 IST
Paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation. ''I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti,'' Modi tweeted. A key architect of India's constitution, Ambedkar is an icon for many Indians, especially dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.
He was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.
