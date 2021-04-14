Imbibe BR Ambedkar's ideals, take inspiration from his values: President Kovind
On 130th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday asked people to take inspiration from Babasaheb's vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in their lives. "Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. He strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," the President tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Ambedkar. In a tweet, he said: "I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on AmbedkarJayanti. His struggle to bring the marginalised sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation."
Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)
