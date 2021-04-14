Left Menu

UK's Johnson says he shares concerns on Greensill lobbying

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:44 IST
UK's Johnson says he shares concerns on Greensill lobbying

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he shared the concern over lobbying after one of this predecessors, David Cameron, has been criticised for using his contacts to press the case for failed finance firm Greensill Capital.

"I indeed share the widespread concern about some of the stuff that we're reading at the moment ... and I know that the Cabinet Secretary shares my concern as well," Johnson told parliament, saying top civil servants should have experience of the private sector but it was not clear that "those boundaries have been properly understood".

On Tuesday, the ties between government and Greensill were illustrated when Cabinet Office said a former procurement chief was allowed to take a part-time role advising the company's board in 2015 while employed as a public official, or civil servant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

KKR to buy IT services firm Ensono

Private-equity giant KKR Co Inc said on Wednesday it would buy information technology services provider Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and MC Partners.The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Reuters had reported on Tu...

Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday blew past Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit, as the U.S. investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity. An unprecedented boom in private firms merging with li...

JPMorgan profit surges nearly five-fold on reserve release boost

JPMorgan Chase Cos earnings jumped almost 400 in the first quarter, blowing past estimates as the largest U.S. bank released more than 5 billion in reserves it had set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan defaults. The bank, widely seen ...

Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as Wall Streets biggest investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity. It also benefited from a favorable comparison to a yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021