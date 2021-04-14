Left Menu

They laugh at you, then you win: Rahul Gandhi as Centre approves Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at the central government after it granted permission for emergency use authorisation of Sputnik-V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:49 IST
They laugh at you, then you win: Rahul Gandhi as Centre approves Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at the central government after it granted permission for emergency use authorisation of Sputnik-V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19. "First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you, then you win," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

His remarks come against the backdrop of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders allegations that he was lobbying for foreign vaccines. "Part-time politician, full-time lobbyist! Is that a surprise?" Union Minister Smriti Irani had tweeted.

"After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full time lobbying? First he lobbied for fighter plane companies by trying to derail India's acquisition programme. Now he is lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines," tweeted Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The National Regulator on Tuesday granted permission for restricted use in emergency situations to Sputnik-V vaccine.

Sputnik V is now approved for use in 60 countries around the world. It ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators. The emergency use authorisation of Sputnik V comes at a time when India is facing the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic with the number of new cases increasing each day. Now, the country has three vaccines for its inoculation program against COVID-19.

India reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,38,73,825. In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,72,085. The active number of cases stands at 13,65,704.

In the last 24 hours, 82,339 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,23,36,036. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,11,79,578 till today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel under fire over German COVID-19 lockdown law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced opposition on Wednesday to a plan to seek new powers to force coronavirus lockdowns on areas with high infection rates, with the imposition of curfews drawing particular fire given the countrys authorit...

Health News Roundup: EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen; US CDC to weigh rare clot risk with J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...

Noida: Three feared drowned in canal

Three people, including a teenager, were feared drowned in a canal in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to police. The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under...

BJP, RSS intensify hatred wherever they go, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the fifth phase of elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, saying they start intensifying hatred among people wherever they g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021