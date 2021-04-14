Journalists reporting from most adverse situations, should be vaccinated on priority: Kejriwal

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said journalists should be treated as frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic and his government is writing to the Centre for their vaccination.Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations.

''Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They shud be treated as frontline workers and shud be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

In the national capital, many journalist got infected with the coronavirus and some of them even lost their lives in the past one year.

